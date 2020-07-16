Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic schools to release comprehensive return to school plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Superintendent, Miss Gwen Byrd, sent out a letter about COVID-19 plans regarding the Archdiocesan schools Thursday.

Miss Byrd says that all educational staff has educated themselves on COVID-19 as well as the CDC guidelines, and so forth.

She goes on to say there is a comprehensive return to school plan with requirements that must be followed by all Catholic schools. However, each school will release plans with safety protocols that fit its individual needs.

The plans are to be released some time this week.

