Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools closed at 3 p.m. today, remains closed until at least April 3

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Archdiocese of Mobile provided a statement in reference to coronavirus concerns.
In accord with the President’s recommendation issued today, all Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile will close at 3 p.m. today and remain closed until at least April 3.Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi
