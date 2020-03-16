Coronavirus Cancellations

Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools closed at 3 p.m. today, remains closed until at least April 3

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Archdiocese of Mobile provided a statement in reference to coronavirus concerns.

In accord with the President’s recommendation issued today, all Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile will close at 3 p.m. today and remain closed until at least April 3.

Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi

