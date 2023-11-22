MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile released a statement on Wednesday pertaining to disgraced priest Alex Crow’s recent civil marriage.

News 5 first reported on Tuesday Crow married the young woman he met at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School and flew to Italy with.

“Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced in July that he had suspended Alex Crow and prohibited him from acting, dressing, or presenting himself as a priest. Archbishop Rodi additionally shared in August that he saw no way back to the priesthood for Alex Crow. The recent news of Crow’s civil marriage only confirms the Archbishop’s judgment. Archbishop Rodi anticipates that the Vatican will eventually laicize Alex Crow.” Archdiocese of Mobile

Crow and the 18-year-old Mobile woman signed the notarized certificate on Friday, Nov. 17. The probate court received the signed document on Monday.

Before Tuesday, the Archdiocese did not know Crow and the woman had married.

“Until today, we were not aware that they had become civilly married,” a spokesperson said.

This story dates back to July when the now-married couple fled to Europe together.

The woman’s family followed them and found them together in Italy.

The Archdiocese of Mobile reported to the District Attorney that a former priest who, they say, abandoned his assignment exhibited “behavior totally unbecoming of a priest,” according to an Archdiocese official.

A note was released three days later, July 29, from Crow, claiming he would never return to America.

An investigation began, as Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said he felt Crow had groomed the teenager. Ultimately, the case closed earlier this month, but Burch maintained his opinion.

Two letters from Crow, released from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, showed how Crow felt about the young woman and claimed they were already married.

Now, Crow and the woman appear to be back in Mobile and are legally married. The case remains closed.

Here is the full Alex Crow timeline.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Alex Crow marries teenager he met at McGill-Toolen High School