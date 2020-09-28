ArcelorMittel selling most American assets but keeping mill in Mobile County

ArcelorMittal's joint project with Nippon Steel in Calvert employs 1,600

(WKRG) – Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittel is selling all of its U.S. assets but will continue to run its joint operation with Japan-based Nippon Steel in north Mobile County.

Monday Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to buy the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for about $1.4 billion in cash and shares. ArcelorMittel is the world’s largest steelmaker. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest U.S. producer of iron ore pellets and bought U.S. steel producer AK Steel for $3 billion in March.

AM/NS Calvert in north Mobile County employs 1,600 workers at its steel finishing facility. Last month, AM/NS announced a half-billion-dollar expansion that would add an electric arc furnace.

The Calvert facility opened a decade ago as a ThyssenKrupp steel and stainless mill. Finnish company Outokumpu now operates the stainless steel facility.

