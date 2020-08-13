ArcelorMittal announces expansion at the AM/NS Calvert Mill

(WKRG) — Steel producer ArcelorMittal announced Wednesday an approximate $500 million expansion at the AM/NS Calvert mill located in north Mobile County.

The project is expected to create nearly 300 new jobs as the mill will be adding an electric arc furnace. Currently, slabs of steel are brought in via ships from Brazil. With this expansion, slabs will be produced on site. The project is expected to take 24 months to complete, with more than 500 on-site construction jobs added, according to company officials.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of an Electric Arc Furnace at AM/NS Calvert. For many months, we have discussed this opportunity and identified the need for our facility to offer our customers shorter lead times and order flexibility to compete with the mini-mills in our targeted markets. This investment is not only positive for our Company but also for the community, said Jorge Oliveira, AM/NS Calvert CEO.

“One of Governor Kay Ivey’s top priorities is helping companies grow and create jobs in the state, so we fully support the decision by AM/NS Calvert to significantly expand its steel making operations in Mobile County,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This investment will enhance AM/NS Calvert’s competitive position and expand its capabilities while also delivering a massive economic impact on Alabama.”

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, represents District 1 of Mobile County, where the expansion will be located says “We are excited about the announcement of AM/NS Calvert. This means good jobs and a significant investment in our county. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with one of our best corporate citizens.“

Mobile County Commission President Jerry Carl says “Team Mobile pulled it together once again, this is BIG news for our area. The jobs associated with this project will have a tremendous impact for years to come. When this facility is open it will generate 1.5 million tons steel per year. We gladly welcome this new expansion.”

Mobile Area Chamber Vice President of Economic Development David Rodgers says, “Having this type of expansion in our community continues to set Mobile Alabama apart in advanced manufacturing.”

“We have been pleased to work alongside ArcelorMittal since 2013 and will continue to work to provide clean, safe and reliable energy solutions to power their Mobile County expansion,” said Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite.

“We welcome this decision by AM/NS to expand its operations in Mobile County. This investment strengthens an already great partnership and demonstrates to the world that the Mobile area is open for business,” said City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

To learn more , click here to read the company’s release.

