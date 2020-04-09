April’s LoDa ArtWalk goes virtual

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Special Events Department and the
Mobile Arts Council says April’s LoDa ArtWalk is going virtual.

The ArtWalk will go virtual the week of April 17th via Facebook.
Local venues, musicians, artists and businesses will share videos, pictures, and other content to encourage shopping small and donating to local arts organizations. The public is also encouraged to order delivery or curbside pickup from local restaurants.
Friday, April 17th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. a listing of virtual events will be made available on the Mobile Arts Council’s ArtWalk Page and will be available for the remainder of the month.

Virtual ArtWalk attendees can use #LoDaArtWalk and #VirtualLoDa on their comments and posts to be eligible for art and ticket giveaways.

Downtown Mobile venues and local arts organizations that are interested in participating, please email director@mobilearts.org for more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories