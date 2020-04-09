April’s LoDa ArtWalk goes virtual

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Special Events Department and the

Mobile Arts Council says April’s LoDa ArtWalk is going virtual.

The ArtWalk will go virtual the week of April 17th via Facebook.

Local venues, musicians, artists and businesses will share videos, pictures, and other content to encourage shopping small and donating to local arts organizations. The public is also encouraged to order delivery or curbside pickup from local restaurants.

Friday, April 17th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. a listing of virtual events will be made available on the Mobile Arts Council’s ArtWalk Page and will be available for the remainder of the month.

Virtual ArtWalk attendees can use #LoDaArtWalk and #VirtualLoDa on their comments and posts to be eligible for art and ticket giveaways.

Downtown Mobile venues and local arts organizations that are interested in participating, please email director@mobilearts.org for more information.

