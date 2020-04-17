April’s LoDa ArtWalk goes virtual tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — April’s LoDa ArtWalk is going virtual Friday night.

The ArtWalk will go virtual via Facebook from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local venues, musicians, artists and businesses will share videos, pictures, and other content to encourage shopping small and donating to local arts organizations. The public is also encouraged to order delivery or curbside pickup from local restaurants.

A listing of virtual events will be made available on the Mobile Arts Council’s ArtWalk Page and will be available for the remainder of the month.

Virtual ArtWalk attendees can use #LoDaArtWalk and #VirtualLoDa on their comments and posts to be eligible for art and ticket giveaways.

Downtown Mobile venues and local arts organizations that are interested in participating, please email director@mobilearts.org for more information.

