MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who worked 35 years at WKRG is being honored by the City of Mobile.

Rosie Seaman turns 90 Wednesday, which has been declared “Rosie Seaman Day” in the city.

Tuesday, Rosie’s friends and family gathered at Government Plaza where she was recognized during the City Council meeting. Former WKRG-TV news anchor and reporter Gina Gregory, Council Vice President, read a proclamation outlining Rosie’s many accomplishments.

“Well, it’s great and it’s always an honor to get something like this,” Seaman said. “You’re just happy that you did some good things, maybe, for other people. That’s what makes me happy.”

Seaman started working at WKRG in 1975 as Director of Children’s Programming. She hosted her own show “Rosie’s Place,” and produced a number of others. She also authored a number of children’s books and wrote for Catholic Weekly.