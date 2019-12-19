Appropriations package includes funding for Port of Mobile

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Senator Richard Shelby’s office announced that an appropiations package for fiscal year 2020 includes funding for the port of Mobile.

The following is a press release from Senator Shelby’s Office:

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today voted to approve two comprehensive appropriations packages that together contain the 12 annual appropriations measures, completing funding for the Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) process. One of the packages, H.R. 1865, contains crucial funding to deepen and widen the Port of Mobile.

“The deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile has the ability to transform Alabama’s economy for generations to come,” said Senator Shelby. “This project is not only of great importance to me, but it will allow for more goods to be shipped and sold from our state, extending benefits throughout Alabama while creating more economic opportunities. I am exceptionally proud that funding is included in this appropriations package, and I look forward to the immeasurable impact this project will have on our state once completed.”

The FY2020 Energy and Water Development Bill includes a new regional dredge demonstration program for the Central Gulf Coast which will explore innovative ways of executing dredging in a logical and sequenced manner to seek efficiencies, cost savings, and minimize disruptions to critical construction and maintenance dredging requirements across the nation.

In the coming year, the Army Corps of Engineers is expected to allocate funding to eligible ports, of which the Port of Mobile qualifies and is well-positioned to receive significant funding.