MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applications are now available for Bishop State Contractor’s College, “a program designed to help local contractors develop and expand their businesses,” according to a release from the City of Mobile.

You can find the application on the college’s website. You must be 18 years old or older, complete the City of Mobile requirements for course entry and complete a Bishop State application.

It is a 137-hour training program “that helps contractors manage public contracts, navigate the bidding process and scale up their operations to take on larger projects,” according to the release.

The program’s cost can be waived for qualifying contractors who complete the course.

Topics included in the course: