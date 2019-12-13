Applebee’s Express Restaurant opens in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applebee’s offers another speedy option to enjoy their food. Applebee’s Express is an additional way for guests with a busy lifestyle to be briskly served.

Rick Houser, Applebee’s VP, says “We’re excited to bring Applebee’s back to the Mobile neighborhood, and to offer the community the chance to enjoy our great quality and fresh food with the speed and convenience of a fast-casual restaurant.”

Houser says they’ve been working with the Applebee’s team to bring life into this first-of-a-kind restaurant, located inside the Shoppes of Westgate at 7450 Airport Boulevard.

To order Applebee’s Express To Go for pick-up in the restaurant or for Applebee’s Delivery, guests can visit www.applebees.com or download the mobile app.

