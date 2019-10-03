Apple Snail round-up this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Grab your lasso! It’s time to round-up Apple Snails at Langan Park. Ok, no, you don’t need a lasso. Just some gloves and a bucket. Mobile Baykeeper is asking people to come out Saturday to help rid the park of this invasive species.

On Saturday, October 5th, volunteers are asked to show up to the park at 9 a.m. wearing comfortable clothes that can get wet and dirty to help collect Apple Snails.

Anyone who owns a kayak is encouraged to bring it along because many snails are located along the banks of the pond and can be reached by water.

The top three snail collectors will receive a prize from Red Beard’s Outfitters for collecting the most.

Cleanup tools, safety items, and drinks are provided.

Apple Snail Details: The island apple snail is an invasive species that was believed to be introduced to Three Mile Creek from someone dumping their aquarium into the pond at Langan Park about 10 years ago. The snails reproduce quickly and lay bright pink eggs that can easily be spotted throughout the park.

If you would like to sign, up just click here.