Appeals court reverses death sentence for mom convicted of killing two step-children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has reversed the death sentence of Heather Keaton, who was convicted on capital murder charges in connection with the 2010 deaths of her two young step-children.
Investigators said Keaton and John DeBlase, her precedent husband, used anti-freeze to poison the two children.
In the ruling, the court cites the fact that Keaton was not allowed to speak on her behalf during her sentencing hearing in 2015.
The appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing to give her that opportunity, after which she’ll be sentenced again to either death or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
The new sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place October 13.
