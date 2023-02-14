MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — APM Terminals Mobile will expand its rail infrastructure capabilities with additional tracks, rail yard storage space and improved access, according to a release. It is part of a $60 million rail expansion which “doubles capacity for customers.”

“Our customers are looking for expanded options for their supply chains so we are focusing on faster connections to rail providers into inland markets,” said Leo Huisman, Head of APM Terminals Americas.

The improvements will “enhance productivity, safety and supply chain speed to market,” according to the release.

The project is expected to take 24 months to complete and the new working rail track will be increased to 12,000 feet.

The Alabama Port Authority is also constructing a roadway fly-over bridge to “permit unimpeded railway access to-form the family,” as part of the project.

The expanded railway will also link APM Terminals Mobile to the Alabama Port Authority’s Montgomery, Alabama inland port expected to be completed in 2025.

The expansion will double its container terminal capacity to over one million units along with a channel deepening and widening projected to 50 feet depth. The improvements will make Mobile the deepest harbor in the U.S. Gulf.

“These improvements and our expanded rail facility will ensure customer competitiveness and strengthen Alabama as the preferred logistics corridor,” said Mr. Huisman.