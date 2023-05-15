MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to Bexley Ridge Apartments on Hitt Road Sunday night to investigate reports of shots fired.

Officers learned two apartments and two unoccupied vehicles were shot. Police said no one was injured.

Police said they responded to Bexley Ridge Apartments at about 9:15 p.m. The apartments are located at 7380 Hitt Road in west Mobile.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting. WKRG News 5 will update this story if we learn more about the investigation.