Apartment fire on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire was reported at Oaktree Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road Tuesday night.
Mobile Fire-Rescue was contacted for more information. However, there are no further details at this time.
A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in photos of the fire. Heavy smoke was seen emanating from the building.
Courtesy: Yancie Day Jackson
