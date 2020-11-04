Apartment fire on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire was reported at Oaktree Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road Tuesday night.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was contacted for more information. However, there are no further details at this time.

A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in photos of the fire. Heavy smoke was seen emanating from the building.

Courtesy: Yancie Day Jackson

LATEST STORIES: