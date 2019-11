LONDON – OCTOBER 23: A fire truck races to an emergency call October 23, 2002 in London, United Kingdom. Deputy British Prime Minister John Prescott has warned that firefighters will be risking lives if they go on strike for a 40 percent pay raise as they have threatened. Full-time firefighters are planning to begin the […]

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue units are on scene of an apartment fire Wednesday evening.

MFRD says flames were visible when crews arrived at the Dauphin Creek Estates off of Dauphin Island Parkway.

A viewer sent in video of the fire showing the smoke and flames from the apartment home.

This is a developing story.