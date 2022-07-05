UPDATE (7:01 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed that no one was inside the burning complex. Crews are working to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on scene of an apartment fire off Rhea Avenue.
Currently, a heavy fire is covering the front of the duplex apartment. Firefighters are on scene and working to put the fire out, according to a tweet from Mobile Fire-Rescue.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.