UPDATE (7:01 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed that no one was inside the burning complex. Crews are working to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on scene of an apartment fire off Rhea Avenue.

Currently, a heavy fire is covering the front of the duplex apartment. Firefighters are on scene and working to put the fire out, according to a tweet from Mobile Fire-Rescue.