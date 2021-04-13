Antonio Lang pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life for the death of DeLauna Anderson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Defendant Antonio Lang pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to life for the death of DeLauna Anderson Tuesday.

Delauna Anderson was shot and killed on October 18, 2016 as she was sitting in her car at a red-light on Duval Street on her way to work. After the investigation by Mobile Police, Israel Hall and Antonio Lang were taken into custody. Israel Hall was found guilty of Felony Murder by a jury in 2020 and was sentenced to 25 years.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright stated after the sentencing, “I am pleased that today was the final day to close this part of the chapter for the Anderson family in getting justice for DeLauna. Both of the defendants responsible for her death have been held accountable. This sweet family has endured so much through this process and I am happy to finally have Justice served for DeLauna.”