Antiquing done right

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Charles Phillips and his family about their antique business, how it started, and how much it’s grown over the years.

Phillips says it started as a kid when his father, a World War II veteran, took him to search for relics as a small child. From there, he started buying and selling at age 7, had a shop in high school, and then started this business with his wife right out of college in 1975.

This is truly a family business. Charles Phillips handpicks all of the pieces on top of his wife “being the brain behind the operation” and his daughter doing some paintwork and running the online store. The business is three parts: original antiques, architectural salvage, and his own creations. He says, “I used to go knock on doors, what they call picking. I don’t do that anymore. Now I mostly get things from overseas.” Charles Phillips gets a new delivery of antiques every eight days.

They started with one building and now have nine warehouses and over 70,000 square feet of amazing furniture and other pieces. They have even sold some pieces to HGTV stars such as Chip and Joanna Gaines from the popular show “Fixer Upper.”

