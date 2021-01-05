Antibody testing available at Coast Diagnostics in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama — Covid Antibody Testing is now available at Coast Diagnostics at 4674 Airport Blvd., Suite C in Mobile. The lab is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For the month of January, Coast Diagnostics is offering a limited cash price of $75 per antibody test. To make an appointment, call 251-459-8405.
Coast offers an extended test menu of both routine and cutting-edge testing. Specialties include COVID-19 testing, Hematology, Coagulation, Chemistry, Urinalysis, Microbiology, Pathology, and Next Generation Sequencing.
