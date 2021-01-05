Antibody testing available at Coast Diagnostics in Mobile

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Chief Medical Officer of SOMOS Community Care, takes blood from a person for a COVID-19 antibody test in a medical tent at a testing site locate at the Miami Lakes Youth Center on July 22, 2020 in Miami Lakes, Florida. Testing is being provided by doctors from New York City associated with SOMOS Community Care, as the state of Florida experiences a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



MOBILE, Alabama — Covid Antibody Testing is now available at Coast Diagnostics at 4674 Airport Blvd., Suite C in Mobile. The lab is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For the month of January, Coast Diagnostics is offering a limited cash price of $75 per antibody test. To make an appointment, call 251-459-8405.

Coast offers an extended test menu of both routine and cutting-edge testing. Specialties include COVID-19 testing, Hematology, Coagulation, Chemistry, Urinalysis, Microbiology, Pathology, and Next Generation Sequencing.

