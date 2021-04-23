Anti-litter campaign in Mobile County relaunches on Earth Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Love Your Community (LYC) is back! This year, teams can earn thousand of dollars in grants for helping the environment.

LYC started in 2018, and gathered more than 65 teams with 600 volunteers within the first two years, pre-pandemic.

“This is a great opportunity for neighborhood associations, workplace groups, schools and community service organizations to get involved and earn funds for environmental improvement projects. Together we can keep litter out of our community and waterways and make Mobile County a cleaner, healthier, and more attractive place to live.” District 2 Commissioner, Connie Hudson, who led the effort to establish the Love Your Community program

To participate in LYC, a team comprised of one to 50 or more members selects a location(s) within Mobile County to monitor, organize and schedule clean-up activities. Equipment and clean-supplies for each team are provided by the city.

More information from LYC:

Teams may also participate in the new time-banking initiative and deposit their volunteer hours by either submitting the required information and clean-up pictures through the LYC website or by mail to the LYC Coordinator. Other eligible activities for time-banking include volunteering at recycling centers or hosting recycling events and beautification projects.

Volunteer hours will be held in the Love Your Community Time Bank and continue to accumulate until requirements allow deposits to be exchanged for grant funding. Grants must be used for projects in public rights-of-way and common areas and may include recycling, community garden, park projects and other environmentally friendly project ideas in addition to beautification.

The Love Your Community and time-banking incentive programs are coordinated in partnership with Keep Mobile Beautiful, Inc. through the LYC Coordinator, Evelyn DeAngelo coordinator@loveyourcommunity.com, the Alabama Coastal Heritage Trust and Clean Water Future.

For the LYC and time-banking program descriptions and information, team registration and frequently asked questions visit www.LoveYourCommunity.com or call 251-444-7144.

Funding for the program is provided in part by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).