Another milestone reached by future USS Kansas City

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) has successfully completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I take great pride in how our LCS team has elevated this program to be an example of manufacturing excellence,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “This is the 11th LCS sea trials completed successfully and more to follow.”

Acceptance trials involve testing by the Austal which demonstrates to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. It’s the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship.

LCS 22 will be the third ship Austal delivers to the Navy in 2019.

LCS 22 is the 11th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), built by Austal USA in Mobile, to reach this milestone. LCS 22 will be the third ship Austal delivers to the Navy in 2019. USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) were recently deployed to Singapore and seven other Independence-variant LCS are homeported in San Diego.

Six ships are currently under construction at Austal USA in Mobile including Kansas City. The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) has launched and is preparing for trials. Final assembly is well underway on the future USS Mobile (LCS 26) and USS Savannah (LCS 28). Modules for the future USS Canberra (LCS 30) and the future USS Santa Barbara are under construction in the module manufacturing facility.