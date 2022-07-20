MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another arrest could be coming in a cold case murder in Mobile from 2007. The first suspect, arrested nearly 15 years after the crime, faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors revealed a new witness led to this week’s arrest of 39-year-old Jhordis Woods.

It’s a case that goes back to August 7, 2007, the day 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson was shot and killed during a home invasion on Bankhead Place in Mobile.

Wednesday, Woods appeared via video before a judge after his arrest Monday night.

“All of the evidence suggests there were two individuals that broke into the home that the victim was residing in. It was an innocent 16-year-old girl that was inside the home and was killed with a shotgun,” said Louis Walker, a Mobile County Assistant District Attorney.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s office says a new witness made this week’s arrest possible, but wouldn’t elaborate.

“We wish ideally we would be able to make determinations quickly, we try our best to, but sometimes the available evidence doesn’t come out until later. There’s no statute of limitations on murder and being able to at least identify one of the individuals and hopefully the second will follow for a totally innocent 16-year-old girl, is something I think the Mobile Police Department should be very proud of,” said Walker.

The DA’s office believes two people were involved, and that Woods was not the one who pulled the trigger.

“This was a targeted break-in for property inside that home, but as a result of it, during that burglary, this young girl was killed,” said Walker.

Woods was not granted bond as he’s currently serving a federal sentence on an unrelated charge. He’s expected back in court Thursday morning.