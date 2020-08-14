Annual ‘Love Thy Neighbor Day’ food drive held in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A food drive will be held Friday for the annual Prichard ‘Love Thy Neighbor Day.’

The ‘Love Thy Neighbor Day’ committee will be giving away groceries at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

A truckload of fruits, vegetables, and some assorted meats will be handed out until the food runs out. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, and ID is required.

The drive starts at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, and is scheduled to go until 2:00 p.m.

This will be a mobile food pantry, meaning everyone will stay inside their cars and go through the line as told. Committee members will put the groceries into the vehicles.

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is located at 504 North Price Ave. Prichard, Alabama.

