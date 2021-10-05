Annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ at St. Luke’s honors the joy animals bring to humans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at St. Luke’s Episcopal School brought their pets to school for them to be blessed Tuesday morning.

The “Blessing of the Animals” is an annual event in honor of the Patron Saint of Animals, Saint Francis of Assisi.

According to stories passed down through generations, he would preach to animals, and insisted that all creatures are brothers and sisters under God. So today, St. Luke’s students in K-2 through fifth grade took their animals to school to have them prayed over and blessed by Father Jamie.

The event honors the joy that animals bring to our lives.

