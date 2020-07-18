Annual backpack giveaway revamped for pandemic in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A back-to-school tradition gets a pandemic make-over. Members of Mobile church change their annual backpack giveaway to a drive-through event to help others while staying physically distant. It’s a long line of cars, driving through to get backpacks for a school year, that so far is on track.

“It helps me out a whole lot, it’s a big help. It’s something I don’t have to look for and pay for and it’s a blessing a great blessing,” said Cheryl from her car as she was picking up backpacks. Even though Mobile County pushed back the start of the school year this is still helpful to families in the district

“It helps my family a lot, you know I’m not sure when they’re going back to school but when they do I just want to be prepared,” said Hattie Jones. The backpack drive-through is totally different than what this church has done in years past. Instead of long lines people or crowds in the worship hall–this year it’s a touchless experience behind the wheel, despite the big changes the message remains the same

“Oh man, it just shows God’s love that’s what we are about, showing God’s love,” said volunteer Sonya Black. Church members have been part of several community service projects during the pandemic

“We’ve been down in this for some time and we’re not going to stop loving people Mobile is a loving community, we’re tight this is a way to come to others saying ‘you’re not alone in this, we’re going to get through this together,'” said Pastor Travis Johnson.

