Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup set for Sept. 18

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Alabama Coast Cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 18.

Once a year, organizations and individuals come together to clean up garbage Alabama’s waterways and shorelines.

Spencer Ryan, executive director of Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS), said in a news release, “We are looking forward to a large, coast-wide event. It’s a great way to get outside and something positive that benefits everyone.”

Besides PALS Natural Resources, Coastal Section (ADCNR) National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will also be contributing to the clean-up.

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is the state’s largest cleanup volunteer event.

Volunteers are needed on foot and on the water at the cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

For more information or to contact a cleanup site zone captain with participation questions, click here or call 251-621-1216.