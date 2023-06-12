MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced an annexation website to “help answer questions and share information” about the July 18 election. Click here to go to the website.

Not sure if you live in one of the areas that will be voted on? You can check on the annexation address search tool.

Four separate areas west and northwest of Mobile will vote independently on whether or not to enter the city. The vote could expand Mobile’s population by 25,000.

If all areas approve annexation, Mobile’s population would grow from 184,000 residents to 212,000. This would make Mobile more populous than Montgomery and Birmingham.

List of voting centers for each area:

Airport Corridor : Baker High School Gym (8901 Airport Boulevard)

: Baker High School Gym (8901 Airport Boulevard) Cottage Hill Corridor : Creekwood Church of Christ (1901 Schillinger Road)

: Creekwood Church of Christ (1901 Schillinger Road) Kings Branch Corridor : Word In Season Ministries Church (2951 West Graham Road)

: Word In Season Ministries Church (2951 West Graham Road) Orchard Corridor: Jon Archer Agricultural Center (1070 Schillinger Road)

If you have more questions that cannot be answered from the website, you can also email annexation2023@cityofmobile.org to get information on a specific topic.