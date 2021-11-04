Animal Rescue Foundation says they are closing building to support municipal shelters

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Animal Rescue Foundation says they are closing their building in Theodore to support the municipal shelters in Mobile County.

The nonprofit announced earlier this week that the closure is part of a new plan to switch from “brick-and-mortar shelters to community-based care.”

Natalie Ortell, who works as the Secretary for the Animal Rescue Foundation, says they have been planning to close the building for a while but says the nonprofit will still be a huge part of the rescue community.

“Our mission at ARF has always been to work with our municipal shelters, but what we found is that overtime we’ve become sort of a space for people to not take their dog to the shelter. So what we want to do is support our shelters and make it really effective,” says Ortell.

There are 90 dogs and cats in the shelter.

Ortell says the plan is to have all the animals put into foster homes or permanent homes by the end of the year when the building closes.

If you're interested in adopting a pet,