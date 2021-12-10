Aniah’s Law used to revoke bond for Mobile murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect’s bond has been revoked after he was charged with domestic violence while out on bond.

Jeremiah Allen, suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Citgo gas station in 2019, was out on bond when he was charged with third-degree domestic violence Thanksgiving morning.

A Mobile County Circuit Court Judge revoked Allen’s bond using Aniah’s Law, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile DA.

Aniah’s Law allows judges to deny or revoke bonds for those charged with violent felony offenses. Aniah’s Law was passed last February after Aniah Blanchard was killed in 2019 by a man who was out on bond for violent crimes.

Aniah Blanchard

The DA is using Allen’s case as an example of why this law is important to Alabama’s criminal justice system.

“This constitutional amendment will allow judges to deny bond for individuals charged with violent felony offenses. Too many defendants who are accused of violent crimes are receiving bond and committing new crimes,” Mobile Da said in a Facebook post.