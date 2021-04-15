Aniah’s Law passes through the statehouse, moves to Governor’s desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Aniah’s Law is heading to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk after passing through the legislature.

The bill gives judges more discretion in denying bail to people charged with some of the most serious crimes. The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, the Auburn teen who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in 2019 by a man out on bond from a previous kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder case.

Last week, the law passed through the Senate, but there were some amendments, so it had to go back to the House to be voted on again. State Representative Chip Brown, the sponsor of the bill, says the House concurred Thursday morning.

The bill now goes to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk and will then be voted on statewide in 2022, as it is a constitutional amendment.

Lawmakers have been working for years to put legislation in place to stop the so-called revolving door of crime.