Aniah’s Law passes through the Alabama Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment bill sponsored by Chip Brown, has passed through the Alabama State Senate this week.

Brown says the Senate passed the bill Tuesday night. The bill was amended by the Senate, so it goes back to the House for consideration. After the House considers the changes, if passed, it will go to the Governor’s desk and then onto a ballot.

The bill gives judges more discretion in denying bail to people charged with some of the most serious crimes. The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, who was killed last year. The man charged in the Auburn teen’s murder was out on bond after being charged with several other crimes.

State lawmakers have been working on putting legislation in place to stop the so-called revolving door of crime.

The bill made progress in the Statehouse last February, passing unanimously out of the House of Representatives and the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was headed to the floor of the Senate when the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

Since the bill is a constitutional amendment, it would be placed on a ballot to be voted on. If it is passed, voters wouldn’t see the amendment on the ballot until 2022.