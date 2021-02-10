Aniah’s Law passes out of House Judiciary Committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment bill sponsored by Chip Brown, has passed through Alabama State’s House Judiciary Committee.

The bill will now go to the House floor for a vote in a few weeks.

The bill gives judges more discretion in denying bail to people charged with some of the most serious crimes. The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, who was killed last year. The man charged in the Auburn teen’s murder was out on bond after being charged with several other crimes.

State lawmakers have been working on putting legislation in place to stop the so-called revolving door of crime.

The bill made progress in the Statehouse last February, passing unanimously out of the House of Representatives and the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was headed to the floor of the Senate when the COVID-19 outbreak hit.