Ancient Egypt exhibition opens at History Museum of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life” is on view from Feb. 26 to June 27 at the History Museum of Mobile. With more than 100 ancient artifacts, including mummies, painted sarcophagi, funeral trousseau, and votive objects, this exhibition evokes the mythical, mysterious landscape of the tombs and pyramids of Ancient Egypt.

You’ll discover that all the funeral rituals, even the most macabre, did not serve to simply preserve the body of the deceased, but rather to ensure the continuation of life beyond the grave.

After touring Europe, Asia, and Canada, the exhibition makes its American debut at the History Museum of Mobile. The exhibition is a collaboration with the National Archeological Museum of

Florence, Italy. Artifacts included in the exhibition range from 2,000 to 4,000 years old, and no artifacts are reproductions. Within the exhibition, they are organized thematically and focus on how the process of mummification and entombment prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

The History Museum is open seven days a week: 9-5 Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 on Sunday. The museum is free to the public on the first Sunday of the month. Due to the pandemic, capacity restrictions are in place. Because of these capacity restrictions and the high attendance expected on free Sundays, visitors are asked to reserve a timeslot to view the exhibition in advance (only required for first free Sundays); go to facebook.com/historymuseumofmobile to reserve a time. Free Sunday in March has already filled up, so be on the lookout for future sign-up opportunities.

This exhibition is presented by the J. L. Bedsole Foundation, with additional support from Thompson Engineering and Trustmark Bank and was organized by Contemporanae Progetti, Florence, Italy, in collaboration with the National Archeological Museum of Florence.

