An estimated 262,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning on Sept. 15, the Saraland Water and Sewer Service reported an estimated 262,000 gallons of sanitary sewage has overflowed into several Saraland areas.

The Mobile County Health Department is reporting the following overflows at these locations:

• Sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) are ongoing at the Intersection of Bill Myles Drive & Station Street. An estimated 100,000 to 250,000 gallons have spilled into the Norton Creek storm drainage system. This SSO is fully treated liquid waste and has received primary, secondary, and disinfection treatment.

• The SSO for the south side of Celeste Road, between Camelot Drive and Lafayette Drive, has stopped. An estimated 75,000 to 100,000 gallons spilled into the Bayou Sara storm drainage system.

• The SSO for 102 Bethel Forest Drive has stopped. An estimated 1,000 to 10,000 gallons have spilled into Norton Creek.

• The SSO for the area between 23 and 26 Norton Ave. has stopped. Less than 1,000 gallons is estimated to have spilled into the Bayou Sara storm drainage system.

• The SSO for 136 Mathison Ave. has stopped. Less than 1,000 gallons is estimated to have spilled into the Norton Creek storm drainage system.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises residents who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Residents should also take precautions when using the recreational areas provided by Norton Creek and Bayou Sara. Any seafood that is harvested should be cooked thoroughly. Residents should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.