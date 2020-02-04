Amtrak vote likely today in Mobile City Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile City Council face a deadline this morning to approve the first steps in passenger rail service. The council is poised to vote on a letter of agreement with the US Department of Transportation. The deadline for the federal grant is tomorrow. The vote was delayed by one week last week.

Person after person stood in front of city council last week, showing their support for the service, and excitement, for a train between New Orleans and Mobile. It would run twice a day with stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis.

Service stopped after Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks along the Gulf Coast in 2005. Mobile is asked to pay $3 million over three years.

Mississippi is in for $15 million and Louisiana for $10 million. $33 million will come from federal funds in the form of a grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

Mobile is being asked to commit up to $3 million from 2023-2025, depending on ridership. The State of Alabama and Mobile County could also be asked to contribute. Governor Kay Ivey has shown little interest in the past in funding Amtrak. If they do not vote to make a decision by today, the operational cost would double from $3 million to $6 million.

