THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department was on scene on Hamilton Boulevard after a car and train collided Tuesday night a little before 7:45 p.m.

WKRG News 5 went to the scene and noticed a small gray four-door sedan in a ditch with majority of the damage in the back of the vehicle.

The red and white crossing arm that goes down to alert drivers of an oncoming train was damaged and left on the ground.

A tow truck driver eventually came out to the site and retrieved the damaged vehicle.

We reached out to the Mobile Police Department to ask how many people were inside the car and their condition at this time. We are waiting to receive an update.

A witness tells WKRG News 5 that one person was taken to University Hospital.

On April 26, one person died after their car was hit by an Amtrak train at the Navco Rd. crossing.