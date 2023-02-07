MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington.

The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It allows crews to learn what the route is like and allows them to train on the train. Passenger rail service is scheduled to being this year between NOLA and the Port City but a start date has not been announced. Passenger rail service has not run between these cities since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged the the track.