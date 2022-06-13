SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The citizens of Semmes will be celebrating the Fourth of July in a big way with a performance from a previous American Idol winner.

Taylor Hicks, 2006 American Idol winner, will be performing at the annual City of Semmes Independence Day Celebration at Mary G. Montgomery High School. The celebration will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Taylor Hicks won American Idol’s fifth season in 2006. He was described as being “part Stax, part Motown and part Honky-Tonk,” by the New York Times. Hick’s, a jack of many trades, has since starred on Broadway shows and on television shows such as “Law & Order: SVU.”