MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual ‘Sip and Save’ wine tasting event on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

At this event, there will be wine tasting, live entertainment and a silent auction. The event style is ‘Date Night’ and will be held at the Rooftop bar at Greers on St. Louis Street.

The website said, “Your donations help to support patient services, 24-hour phone counseling, crucial advocacy and research, and transportation services for patients and health systems. We do this because of out amazing volunteers, staff and donors, like you. Thank you for your support.” Tickets are $30 per person.

