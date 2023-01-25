MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in downtown Mobile on March 11, your nose may guide you straight to Canal Street, as the annual American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off is back in Mobile for the 34th year.

The four-hour event is set to have great-tasting food, live music and events for the kids. The event, put on by the American Cancer Society and Infirmary Health, is a fundraiser for the cancer society to fight to end cancer. Tickets for the event are $10.

Teams are set to arrive bright and early Saturday morning at 5 a.m., to start preparing their chili. The judging begins at 10:30 a.m., and gates open to the public at 11 a.m. The event will end at 3 p.m., with the winners of the cook-off being announced.