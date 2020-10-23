American Cancer Society to hold Making Strides drive-thru celebration at Battleship Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Cancer Society will hold a drive-thru celebration for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at Battleship Park on 10/31 at 8 AM.

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven will emcee the event.

The celebration will include “Protect the Chest” pirate-themed costumes and a car decorating contest.

