AMBER Alert still active for two missing children from Pascagoula who may be in Mobile area

UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Sarah Caswell, the abductor, is the two boys’ mother. Caswell, according to MCSO, lost custody of the boys some time ago. She abducted the boys on Friday from their foster home in Pascagoula. Capt. Paul Burch says Caswell threatened to kill the boys at one point. MSCO says they are also now working alongside the FBI on this case.

Capt. Paul Burch says he also tried to get a second Amber Alert sent out regarding this case today, but the officials with Amber Alert would not. They said there was no new information therefore they could not issue a new alert. The problem for MCSO is that the alert was sent at a time many people were asleep so they are worried not enough people have seen it. They are also frustrated with the timeline, as Mississippi authorities also tried to get the Amber Alert sent out prior to Sunday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a news release from ALEA:

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on behalf of the Pascagoula (MS) Police Department. The Pascagoula Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Kaiden Wall, white male, six years of age, and Kolden Wall, white male, two years of age. Kaiden and Kolden Wall were last seen on October 16, 2020 at approximately 5:21 pm in the area of Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula, Mississippi and are believed to be in extreme danger. The two boys were abducted by Sarah Caswell, white female, 30 years of age. Sarah Caswell may be traveling in a silver 2007 Audi A4 2.0 with Alabama tag 2BA2195 and may be in the Mobile, AL area. If you have any information regarding these missing children, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211; or call 911.

Sarah Caswell from MHP