Prichard child safe after AMBER Alert

UPDATE 6:05 AM: An investigator with the Child Advocacy Center says 11-month-old Kamel Antone is safe. He was returned to family members early this morning.

An investigator said the child was abducted by Jakobie Antone late Friday night from a home on Dial Street. Jakobie allegedly broke into a barred window, assaulted the child’s mother and took the child. When the AMBER Alert came out, Jakobie was contacted by his relatives and agreed to meet him and hand over the child. Jakobie Antone is still on the run and faces charges. ALEA has canceled the AMBER alert.

ORIGINAL STORY: PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — An AMBER Alert was issued before 4 am Saturday morning for an 11-month-old child. The alert said Kamel Karter Antone was abducted taken by Jakobie Antone. The child was last seen at around 11 pm Friday night.

The child abduction happened in the Dial Street area of Prichard. Authorities say they’re looking for a White or Silver Chevy Malibu with Alabama or Texas plates. The child was wearing a blue and white sleeper with a red shirt. The alleged abductor was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes. The child is believed to be in extreme danger. Jakobie Antone has some tattoos. “He has a tattoo on the neck of Chinese writing, inside right bicep tattoo “Loyal” and inside left bicep tattoo “Respect” according to an ALEA news release. Anyone who sees them or the vehicle is urged to call 911.