MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AltaPointe Health will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

According to a release from AltaPointe, the business has many open positions they are trying to fill. These positions include:

Case managers

Therapists

Direct support professionals

Maintenance tech

Nurse coordinator & more

These positions are available at the AltaPointe in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties.

AltaPointe Health recruiting manager Katie Miller said, “Hiring supervisors will be on-site to hold interviews with qualified candidates. Individuals could walk away with a job at one of Alabama’s most comprehensive healthcare systems.”

The hiring event will be held at 5741 Southland Drive in Mobile. Applicants can go to the AltaPointe website to get more information.