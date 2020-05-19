AltaPointe Health hosting drive-thru job fair Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – AltaPointe Health is hiring and hosting a drive-thru job fair tomorrow. On Wednesday the company will meet with job applicants between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The job fair will take place at 1015 Montlimar Drive in Mobile. Applicants are encouraged to bring an updated resume.

AltaPointe provides mental health, substance abuse, intellectual disability and primary care service to more than 35,000 people each year.



To learn more about AltaPointe and the open positions, visit altapointe.org.

