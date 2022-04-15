MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire that took place on April 14 at 1 a.m. has officially been ruled an arson by the Prichard Police Department.

The fire happened at Al’s Tire Thursday morning off of St. Stephen’s Road. There have not been any confirmed injuries in this fire. The case is still under investigation.

Officials with Prichard Police Department have not released whether or not they have a suspect or person of interest in the case.