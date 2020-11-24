Almost 900 tested for COVID-19 at Mobile County Health Department’s ‘Know B4U Go’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department tested nearly 900 residents Saturday as part of its free “Know B4U Go” initiative to make sure people make a wise decision before traveling for Thanksgiving.

About 3 percent, 32 people, tested positive. The health department used rapid testing kits and estimated this event prevented more than 90 additional cases. You can still get a free COVID-19 test on weekdays at the health department. You must first call 251-690-8889 to schedule an appointment.

