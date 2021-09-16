Almost 440,000 gallons of wastewater overflow into Mobile waterways after heavy rains

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is reporting 439,445‬ gallons of wastewater has overflowed into Mobile waterways after heavy rains from Sept. 15-16.

MAWSS has listed 24 locations where wastewater overflowed. All overflows have stopped except on Airport Boulevard at the easement near Halls Mill Creek.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters.

LocationEstimated gallonsReceiving waters
63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave.25,675Eslava Creek
120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St.33,750Eslava Creek
120 Houston St.6,660Eslava Creek
251 Island Ct. (2)36,375Eslava Creek
202 Morgan Ave.25,950Eslava Creek
204 Seminole St.1,675Eslava Creek
50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St60,900Eslava Creek
175 Westwood St.19,500Eslava Creek
208 Westwood St.70,000Eslava Creek
1102 Gimon Cir. (2)20,400Eslava Creek
1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.13,275Eslava Creek
1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.29,500Eslava Creek
766 Johnston Ave.5,250Eslava Creek
1050 Lubel Ave.3,045Eslava Creek
2102 Prichard Ave.1,550Three Mile Creek
Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek10,125Three Mile Creek
Airport Blvd. @ Easement (2)ResumedThree Mile Creek
1307 Gulf Field Dr. W.6,750Halls Mill Creek
1352 Gulf Field Dr. E.17,475Eslava Creek
119 Bienville Ave.1,700Eslava Creek
Elizabeth St. @ Crenshaw St.1,600Eslava Creek
208 Seminole St.3,350Eslava Creek
Baxter St. @ Chateague StEvidence onlyThree Mile Creek

To reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyance capacity in the system. Below is a listing of the storage facilities and volumes of wastewater diverted to each.

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021Total gallons
Threemile SWATCurrently diverting17,029,736
Eslava SWAT8,000,000
Hallsmill SWAB3,006,150

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

