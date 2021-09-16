Almost 440,000 gallons of wastewater overflow into Mobile waterways after heavy rains

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is reporting 439,445 gallons of wastewater has overflowed into Mobile waterways after heavy rains from Sept. 15-16.
MAWSS has listed 24 locations where wastewater overflowed. All overflows have stopped except on Airport Boulevard at the easement near Halls Mill Creek.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters.
|Location
|Estimated gallons
|Receiving waters
|63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave.
|25,675
|Eslava Creek
|120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St.
|33,750
|Eslava Creek
|120 Houston St.
|6,660
|Eslava Creek
|251 Island Ct. (2)
|36,375
|Eslava Creek
|202 Morgan Ave.
|25,950
|Eslava Creek
|204 Seminole St.
|1,675
|Eslava Creek
|50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St
|60,900
|Eslava Creek
|175 Westwood St.
|19,500
|Eslava Creek
|208 Westwood St.
|70,000
|Eslava Creek
|1102 Gimon Cir. (2)
|20,400
|Eslava Creek
|1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.
|13,275
|Eslava Creek
|1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.
|29,500
|Eslava Creek
|766 Johnston Ave.
|5,250
|Eslava Creek
|1050 Lubel Ave.
|3,045
|Eslava Creek
|2102 Prichard Ave.
|1,550
|Three Mile Creek
|Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek
|10,125
|Three Mile Creek
|Airport Blvd. @ Easement (2)
|Resumed
|Three Mile Creek
|1307 Gulf Field Dr. W.
|6,750
|Halls Mill Creek
|1352 Gulf Field Dr. E.
|17,475
|Eslava Creek
|119 Bienville Ave.
|1,700
|Eslava Creek
|Elizabeth St. @ Crenshaw St.
|1,600
|Eslava Creek
|208 Seminole St.
|3,350
|Eslava Creek
|Baxter St. @ Chateague St
|Evidence only
|Three Mile Creek
To reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyance capacity in the system. Below is a listing of the storage facilities and volumes of wastewater diverted to each.
|Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
|Total gallons
|Threemile SWAT
|Currently diverting
|17,029,736
|Eslava SWAT
|8,000,000
|Hallsmill SWAB
|3,006,150
Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.