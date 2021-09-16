Almost 440,000 gallons of wastewater overflow into Mobile waterways after heavy rains

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is reporting 439,445‬ gallons of wastewater has overflowed into Mobile waterways after heavy rains from Sept. 15-16.

MAWSS has listed 24 locations where wastewater overflowed. All overflows have stopped except on Airport Boulevard at the easement near Halls Mill Creek.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters.

Location Estimated gallons Receiving waters 63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. 25,675 Eslava Creek 120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St. 33,750 Eslava Creek 120 Houston St. 6,660 Eslava Creek 251 Island Ct. (2) 36,375 Eslava Creek 202 Morgan Ave. 25,950 Eslava Creek 204 Seminole St. 1,675 Eslava Creek 50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St 60,900 Eslava Creek 175 Westwood St. 19,500 Eslava Creek 208 Westwood St. 70,000 Eslava Creek 1102 Gimon Cir. (2) 20,400 Eslava Creek 1301 Gulf Field Dr. W. 13,275 Eslava Creek 1710 Gulf Field Dr. N. 29,500 Eslava Creek 766 Johnston Ave. 5,250 Eslava Creek 1050 Lubel Ave. 3,045 Eslava Creek 2102 Prichard Ave. 1,550 Three Mile Creek Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek 10,125 Three Mile Creek Airport Blvd. @ Easement (2) Resumed Three Mile Creek 1307 Gulf Field Dr. W. 6,750 Halls Mill Creek 1352 Gulf Field Dr. E. 17,475 Eslava Creek 119 Bienville Ave. 1,700 Eslava Creek Elizabeth St. @ Crenshaw St. 1,600 Eslava Creek 208 Seminole St. 3,350 Eslava Creek Baxter St. @ Chateague St Evidence only Three Mile Creek

To reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyance capacity in the system. Below is a listing of the storage facilities and volumes of wastewater diverted to each.

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 Total gallons Threemile SWAT Currently diverting 17,029,736 Eslava SWAT 8,000,000 Hallsmill SWAB 3,006,150

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.